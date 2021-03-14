North Dakota wine producers meet in Medora for wine festival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a tough year for many business, including the state’s wineries.

Randy Albrecht is one of more than 20 producers at Saturday’s North Dakota wine festival in Medora.

Albrecht shared his wines and discussed with others the difficulties facing the industry.

”The effects of COVID-19 are starting to minimize and people are looking to get out. Wine is something that people can enjoy whether they’re out or at home,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht said bottle sales shipments to liquor stores increased last year but winery tours took a hard hit last summer. He’s confident this year will be good for growers

