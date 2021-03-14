North Dakota fisheries biologists test dissolved oxygen in lakes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fisheries biologists finished dissolved oxygen testing to see how lakes came through winter.

From mid to late February, fisheries biologists conducted dissolved oxygen testing on lakes across the state.

“Dissolved oxygen is, the fish need that to survive during the wintertime. It’s like little bubbles in the water. And if conditions are bad in some winters and the dissolved oxygen level gets really low, we can end up with winterkill in our lakes,” said NDGF fisheries supervisor Jason Lee.

Fisheries personnel go to the deepest part of the lake, drill a hole, and use a device that reads dissolved oxygen levels in the lake.

“We measure at one meter increments, the amount of dissolved oxygen which would be the parts per million of dissolved oxygen in the water. And we like to see it like a minimum of 5, and this year I’ve checked this lake a couple of times, and it’s been in that 7 or 8 parts per million range. So it’s looking good,” said Lee.

Lee said with the lack of snowfall this year, most lakes are looking pretty good statewide.

“In years where we get a lot of snowfall over a long duration period, what it does is it blocks the sunlight from going down through the ice to the plants that live under the water. And in years when that happens, the plants actually die. That decaying process uses up the same dissolved oxygen that the fish need,” said Lee.

If a lake does winterkill, biologists step in to replenish fish populations.

“We make sure and get those lakes on the stocking list so that they’re receiving the fingerlings the following year or maybe adult fish will be transported in the lake in some cases,” said Lee.

The lack of snowfall on our state’s lakes this winter was good for the fish, but not so good for water levels.

“We had a really dry summer and fall last year, so some of our lakes went down maybe 2 to 3 feet so we could use the precip to refill our lakes. But, March some years, we can get a lot of heavy, wet snow and things could turn around in a hurry,” said Lee.

The Game and Fish Department manages over 400 lakes and fish populations are strong.

If you suspect winterkill in a lake, please report it to the Game and Fish Department by calling 701-328-6300.

