Noodlezip in Bismarck is looking to expand dining area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Noodlezip in Bismarck is expanding its dining area this spring to allow more customers the option to sit down and eat.

The owner is renting the space next door.

Because of the pandemic, takeout is the only option available to customers, but the new dining area will allow for more spaced-out seating.

“Normally that what we’re known for, you come, you order, you eat, you out but I would like to have them sit down, and you know by giving them few more tables by offering, they can have some more time to sit down, relax, enjoy their food,” said Noodlezip owner Marty Lee.

The new 1800 square feet area can hold 20 additional customers making the new occupancy level 40.

The project is expected to be completed in May.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.