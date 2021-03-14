Advertisement

Minot Police investigating stabbing, prompts temporary lockdown at Trinity Hospital

Minot Police car
Minot Police car(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police confirmed with Your News Leader Sunday they are investigating a stabbing incident.

Police said no one is in custody as of shortly after 6 p.m. Details are limited at this time, including the status of the victim and the identity of any suspect.

Police are expected to send out more information Sunday evening.

Trinity Hospital in Minot was under lockdown as of around 6 p.m., the hospital confirmed. This means people are allowed to leave the hospital, but not enter.

Randy Schwan with Trinity Health confirmed the lockdown was put in place due to the stabbing investigation, but it would likely be lifted soon.

The hospital follows lockdown protocols if they are treating the victim of a violent crime, and a suspect is not immediately taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

