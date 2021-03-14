Minot edges Fargo Davies to advance to Class A championship game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High boys basketball defeated Fargo Davies 71-68 Saturday in the Class A semifinal to advance to Sunday’s state title game.

Minot rallied from behind to advance, with Davies leading by as many as 12 points during the game.

Minot’s Deonte’ Martinez led all scorers with 28 points

The Magi will face West Fargo, who defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 78-73.

