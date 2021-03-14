Advertisement

Minot edges Fargo Davies to advance to Class A championship game

(Minot Public Schools)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High boys basketball defeated Fargo Davies 71-68 Saturday in the Class A semifinal to advance to Sunday’s state title game.

Minot rallied from behind to advance, with Davies leading by as many as 12 points during the game.

Minot’s Deonte’ Martinez led all scorers with 28 points

The Magi will face West Fargo, who defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 78-73.

You can find the bracket and box scores here.

