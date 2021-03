BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following the conclusion of the girls class a state title game, the ND miss basketball award winner was announced.

Taking home the honor is Hettinger Scranton’s Sam Oase.

She received 8 first place votes with a total of 67 points.

She is also the first Nighthawk ever to win the award.

