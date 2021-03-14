12 hikes in 12 months

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monthly hiking events are a big draw to Fort Abraham State Park.

Sunday’s hike is part of the ’12 hikes, 12 months’ statewide park program to encourage people to see the nature trails.

This is only the second gathering at Fort Lincoln since March 2020.

”We’ve heard from a lot of people they’re missed the together-ness with family and friends and people they’re met over the years that have participated in these hikes. That’s great to have again; people coming out and being together,” said events coordinator Matt Schanandore.

Hikers who complete all 12 hikes could win prizes.

