Advertisement

12 hikes in 12 months

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monthly hiking events are a big draw to Fort Abraham State Park.

Sunday’s hike is part of the ’12 hikes, 12 months’ statewide park program to encourage people to see the nature trails.

This is only the second gathering at Fort Lincoln since March 2020.

”We’ve heard from a lot of people they’re missed the together-ness with family and friends and people they’re met over the years that have participated in these hikes. That’s great to have again; people coming out and being together,” said events coordinator Matt Schanandore.

Hikers who complete all 12 hikes could win prizes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fish came up to 32 pounds 6 ounces. It was 37 inches long with a 28.5-inch girth.
Montana angler shatters 55-year state record with brown trout catch
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 5,953 tests, 98 positive, 2 deaths
House passes recreational marijuana bill
17-year-old arrested after Friday night shooting in Fargo
Road Trains Resolution
Burgum signs “Road Train” Resolution

Latest News

Mandan road project
Mandan city officials planning street work in Lakewood area
Dan Schelske
Park manager and ranger to retire after 38 years with North Dakota Parks and Recreation
Legacy Fund
'Legacy Fund' Bill gaining support among localities
NoodleZip Bismarck
Noodlezip in Bismarck is looking to expand dining area