Sue Foerster to retire from Life Skills & Transition Center

MINOT, N.D. – The Life Skills & Transition Center provides comprehensive support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The center will say goodbye to their long-time superintendent Sue Foerster who recently announced her retirement.

Foerster has been with the agency since 1981 and was promoted to superintendent in May of 2015.

She is the first-ever woman to hold that position.

The current assistant superintendent Heather Jenkins will begin serving as interim superintendent on April 15.

Foerster’s last day will be June 30.

