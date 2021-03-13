Advertisement

Sue Foerster to retire from Life Skills & Transition Center

Retirement
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Life Skills & Transition Center provides comprehensive support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The center will say goodbye to their long-time superintendent Sue Foerster who recently announced her retirement.

Foerster has been with the agency since 1981 and was promoted to superintendent in May of 2015.

She is the first-ever woman to hold that position.

The current assistant superintendent Heather Jenkins will begin serving as interim superintendent on April 15.

Foerster’s last day will be June 30.

