Senator Cramer, others protecting Electoral College in new bill

Electoral College
Electoral College(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Sen. Kevin Cramer , R-N.D., along with Sen. Marco Rubio , R-FL, and Sen. Bill Hagerty , R-TN, are standing behind a bill that protects the Electoral College process.

The bill would require the Comptroller General of the U.S. to submit a state by state reporting on potential election fraud that had occurred in the 2020 election, and how states changed their laws.

Senator Cramer spoke to the North Dakota House of Representative at the State Capitol, where he explained that the bill would also block funding to states who go against the Constitution’s election procedures.

“Puts some guard rails in that prevents states from getting federal grants if those states violate their own laws to change how an election will be carried on,” said Cramer.

Cramer also said that the bill protects the integrity of the Electoral College and helps restore the American people’s trust in elections.

