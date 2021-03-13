Sen. Kevin Cramer comments on transgender sports bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., spoke in front of the North Dakota House of Representatives Friday. Although he touched on the obvious issues like our energy industry and COVID-19, he also brought up a controversial bill making its way through the State Capitol.

Sen. Cramer agreed with a bill that would prevent youth and high school athletes from participating in sports teams with the gender they identify with, saying it’s offensive to women.

“We’re turning into a culture that teaches our daughters that the best way to succeed is to be a man. We’re going backwards,” said Sen. Cramer.

The bill passed through the State House last month and will soon be considered in the State Senate.

