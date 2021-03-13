Advertisement

Sen. Kevin Cramer addresses the North Dakota House

Sen. Kevin Cramer
Sen. Kevin Cramer(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A special guest joined lawmakers on the floor of the North Dakota House of Representatives during Friday’s session.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., returned from Capitol Hill to speak in the state Capitol.He reflected on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and called on state lawmakers to keep working towards conservative ideals.

“North Dakota’s excellence will always be better than Washington’s mediocrity. Now is not the time for good men and women to do nothing. And I know you won’t,” said Sen. Cramer.

The senator also called out ‘cancel culture,’ saying it’s looking to erase our nation’s history.

