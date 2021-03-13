Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 5,953 tests, 98 positive, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.3%* Saturday. There are 16 currently hospitalized (-1 change) with 3 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,953 tests, 98 were positive. There were 2 new deaths (1457 total). 688 active cases.

Burleigh - 4

Cass - 34

Morton - 0

Ward - 10

