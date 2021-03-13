Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 5,953 tests, 98 positive, 2 deaths
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.3%* Saturday. There are 16 currently hospitalized (-1 change) with 3 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,953 tests, 98 were positive. There were 2 new deaths (1457 total). 688 active cases.
Burleigh - 4
Cass - 34
Morton - 0
Ward - 10
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.