Saturday: 2.3% daily rate; 5,953 tests, 98 positive, 2 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.3%* Saturday. There are 16 currently hospitalized (-1 change) with 3 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,953 tests, 98 were positive. There were 2 new deaths (1457 total). 688 active cases.

Burleigh - 4

Cass - 34

Morton - 0

Ward - 10

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

