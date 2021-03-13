Advertisement

Reflecting on COVID’s impact during Athletic Training Month

Robyn Gust
Robyn Gust(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – March is Athletic Training Month, and it’s a time that Trinity Sports Medicine’s Robyn Gust has been able to reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic has given more responsibilities to these health workers to keep athletes competing.

“Every person in the sports world this year was excited for practice.  [We found out what we needed] to do to make that happen. If that means we have to temperature check them, [we will]. It’s the tiny things to make those [bigger] things occur. A big part of it was mental health, not just for college kids away from home, but high school kids. This is what they live for. They live for sports, and it all got taken away from them,” said Gust, Trinity Sports Medicine Manager.

Gust added that illness rehab has been more prevalent for athletes to safely return.

