Prairie West Golf Course opens for the season, Riverwood prepares for full open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The calendar shows Spring doesn’t officially start for a few more days, but it sure feels like spring has already arrived.

For many in Bismarck and Mandan, the nice weather means it’s time to hit the links.

As temperatures get unseasonably warm, people say they’re looking forward to the upcoming season

This is the golf day Max Murphy-Schumacher has been waiting for during his shift at Riverwood Golf Course.

“This has been like no other, yeah this has been really different,” said Murphy-Schumacher.

What’s different for Max and his fellow golfers is they starting playing on mats two weeks ago.

“Like three weeks ago when we had those really cold days, if we didn’t have those, that kind of pushed [our start date] back,” said Murphy-Schumacher.

Mary Dockter has played the game for more than 20 years at Riverwood.

“It feels fantastic. I hit one time in January which was certainly a first but this kind of gives us a lot of hope for what the summer is going to be like,” said Dockter.

Maintenance crews are hard at work preparing to fully open Riverwood by Friday.

Meanwhile, in Mandan, Prairie West Golf Course is open. It’s the earliest start to the season since 1998.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.