ND Game and Fish warns of Zebra Mussels in moss balls

MINOT, N.D. – A Zebra Mussel outbreak was discovered in moss balls which were sold in the North Dakota and several other states.

If you recently bought one it could be infected, though they have been taken off store shelves. Zebra Mussels are an aquatic nuisance species that disrupts native wildlife and can damage irrigation systems, water intakes, and dams.

“If they don’t want them anymore and they release them into our waters in North Dakota, and in those moss balls are adult zebra mussels. Some of them are alive and they can start new ANS, or new zebra mussel populations within our waters,” said Ben Holen, ANS coordinator.

If you found one in your aquarium decorations go here for more information on dealing with it.

