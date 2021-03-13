ND Dept. of Corrections to resume in-person visitations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Corrections will resume in-person visitation at all facilities the week of March 29.

All facilities will follow a series of basic rules that include requiring a negative COVID-19 test result at least five days before a visit, temperature checks, allowing one adult visitor, and wearing N95 masks.

The department said it will share identities of all visitors with the state health department in order to trace visitors who show no signs of illness at the time of their visit, but later test positive.

More information on guidelines can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.