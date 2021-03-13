Advertisement

Mandan Parks and Recreation prepare for spring openings

Mandan Parks and Recreation
Mandan Parks and Recreation(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 12, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to Mandan Parks and Recreation, last year was a record year for outdoor activities in part because of COVID-19. This year, they are making plans to accommodate more users.

This is a busy season for Mandan Parks and Recreation.

“We’ve been getting the softball and baseball fields ready earlier than normal. We’re out setting bases, prepping the fields, getting the thatch out of the grass,” said Mandan Park Superintendent Dustin Fleck.

They are also preparing for one of the earliest openings of their Prairie West Golf Course since February of 1998.

“We work with mother nature,” said Mandan Park Director of Golf Operations Brad Olson. “On wet years, we have to move snow, let things dry out, but this year it was so dry we actually had to start watering.”

This year Mandan Parks hopes updates to facilities will benefit new users.

“We’re getting softer sand in our sand volleyball courts and with the nice fall we were able to get in there and dig most of the sand out and get the new sand hauled in and it’s piled there ready to be spread out,” added Fleck.

The golf course will also be more user-friendly.

“We want to make a golf course for everybody. We have got a lot of forward tees that we have added so that the people that don’t play a lot of golf, they are going to have the same amount of fun,” explained Olson.

The Mandan Parks Department is also in the process of constructing a new playground at Legion Park and is spring cleaning 30 miles of trails for use.

The Prairie West Golf Course opens for the season Saturday. Spring sports in many Mandan Parks locations will kick off in April.

