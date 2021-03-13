Local reaction to passage of COVID relief bill

MINOT, N.D. – President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Thursday.

All North Dakota residents making under $80,000 could qualify. According to census.gov, the median household income for the state in 2019 was just under $65,000 a year.

Enhanced unemployment benefits were set to expire in just a few days, but those $300 payments will remain in place until early September under the bill.

The bill also allocates billions for COVID vaccine distribution and testing.

Some residents said they are looking forward to the help.

“I think that this will be really helpful. just another little helping hand,” said Minot resident Rachel Doctor.

Both of North Dakota’s U.S. Senators voted against the COVID-19 relief bill.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the stimulus checks could start hitting bank accounts this weekend.

