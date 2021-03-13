Early morning robbery leads to an assault on UND’s campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in custody and police are searching for another after a robbery on the University of North Dakota’s campus early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. authorities say two men approached another man near the 300 block of Hamline Street, demanding his wallet and cell phone. They say after receiving it, the two men began assaulting the victim.

A UND police officer was in the area during the robbery and assault and was able to apprehend one of the robbers after chasing him down on foot. The other robber fled northbound. He’s described as a white man, about six-feet tall, with a medium build and he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police Department at 701-777-3491.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.