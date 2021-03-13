Dale Nordstrom remembered for role at Nodak Speedway

MINOT, N.D. - Nodak Speedway race fans and staff will be without Dale Nordstrom at the track.

He wore many hats over the years to help the races go on before health issues kept him away from the Playground of Power last season.

He passed away on March 6 at the age of 76. Fellow 2017 Nodak Speedway Hall of Famer Larry McFall talked about Nordstrom’s impact on those around him.

“[He was] just a real caring guy, and he carried that caring for family and life to the race track. You could not get pumped up if you talked to Dale before the races. There was just no way that you could stay in a bad mood if you had talked to Dale,” said McFall.

McFall added that Nordstrom went the extra mile in his many volunteer roles.

You can find Nordstrom’s obituary here.

