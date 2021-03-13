Daines releases video responding to cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline

GLASGOW, MT - Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., says the Keystone XL pipeline is a lifeline for eastern Montana, creating jobs and bringing millions of dollars in tax revenue to the state.

On Saturday, Daines released a new video highlighting the small business owners affected by President Joe Biden’s executive order to cancel the pipeline.

Josh Thompson is part owner of Thompson & Sons Co. He says the shutdown has had a negative impact on his business and the entire Glasgow community.

“The business not coming in this summer is going to hurt but the community itself is taking a toll, from the school that’s been built and the tax revenue that’s not going to hit,” Thompson said.

The $5.2 billion pipeline would run 1,200 miles through six Midwestern states.

