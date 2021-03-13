Advertisement

Bismarck non-profit provides prom dresses for all girls

Prom dresses
Prom dresses(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With some area school districts moving ahead  with hosting prom this year, one Bismarck non-profit is offering free dresses to girls.

Carries Kids Inc. in Bismarck is offering appointments for girls to try on prom dresses and select other prom essentials such as jewelry, make-up, and other products. Alll free of charge.

Founder and President, Carrie Grosz, says she sees a need in the community to help girls who are struggling feel included in all of High School activities.

“When they find that dress, the dress, it just changes everything about them. They’re personality, the way they carry themselves, it’s that ‘ah ha’ moment, and it is so exciting,” said Grosz.

Many of the prom dresses have been donated by community members or KooKoo’s Nest.

To schedule an appointment to find a dress or donate one, text Carrie at (701)-390-3201.

