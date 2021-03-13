17-year-old arrested after Friday night shooting in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say just after 11:00 Friday night, they were called to the 1600 block of East Gateway Drive for a report of a shooting. Police say a man was shot in the back and was taken to a local hospital.

Police were able to identify, locate and arrest a 17-year-old responsible for the shooting.

Police say no one else was involved in the shooting and the two people involved knew each other. Because the person arrested is a juvenile, Fargo Police will not be releasing their identity at this time.

If you have any information in this case, call 701-451-7660.

