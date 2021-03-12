Super-A Boys BB Semi-Finals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Super-A State Tournament - Boys Qt-Finals

W.F. Sheyenne 66

Mandan 54

Top ranked West Fargo Sheyenne used a strong second half to defeat Mandan 66-54 in the first quarterfinal game at the Bismarck Events Center. Jackson Moni led the Mustangs with 22-points. Aaron Grubb scored a team-high 18-points for the Braves.

West Fargo 88

Bismarck 83

It will be an all West Fargo semi-final. The Packers beat Bismarck 88-83 in the second game of the day. The Demons Gunner Swanson scored a game-high 31-points. Carter Birrenkott scored 26-points with 8-rebounds for West Fargo. In the season opener, the Packers beat the Mustangs and Sheyenne has not lost since.

Minot 83

Fargo North 67

Minot broke open the third quarterfinal game over the day with a strong second-half surge to beat Fargo North 83-67. Michael Ross had a double-double for the Magicians with 13-points & 14-rebounds. His teammate Deonte Martinez had a team-high 18-points. The Spartans Carter Zeller scored a game-high 22-points

Fargo Davies 73

Legacy 58

Fargo Davies made it three teams from the EDC to advance to the semi-finals. The Eagles beat Legacy 73-58. Owen Hektner was one of four players in double figures for Davies. He had 21-points & 15-rebounds.

The Class-A Boys State Semi-Finals will be played at the Bismarck Events Center on Saturday.

