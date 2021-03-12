State Capitol lit up with heart in honor of North Dakotans lost to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Windows at the State Capitol were lit up Thursday night in the shape of a heart, in honor of North Dakotans lost to COVID-19 over the past year.

Thursday marked one year to the day that the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, released a statement that reads, in part:

“In honor of those lost to COVID-19, as well as the more than 99,000 North Dakotans who have recovered from the virus and the health care workers, first responders and other heroes of this pandemic fight, tonight the Capitol’s southside windows will be lit up in the shape of a heart, just as they were nearly one year ago – to remind us now, as we did then, that we are in this together, and together we will emerge stronger than ever.”

You can read the Governor’s full statement here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.