Replacement named for former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dori Hauck has been named as the replacement for former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson.

John Enderle, District 36 chairman for the NDGOP says Hauck has been the secretary treasurer for the district for many years, is very capable and brings the same conservatism to the seat that Simons did.

Simons was expelled from the state assembly on March 4th after claims of sexual harassment towards other lawmakers and legislative council lawyers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.