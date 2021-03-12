Advertisement

Replacement named for former Rep. Luke Simons’ seat

By Anthony Humes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dori Hauck has been named as the replacement for former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson.

John Enderle, District 36 chairman for the NDGOP says Hauck has been the secretary treasurer for the district for many years, is very capable and brings the same conservatism to the seat that Simons did.

Simons was expelled from the state assembly on March 4th after claims of sexual harassment towards other lawmakers and legislative council lawyers.

