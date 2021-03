Region champs crowned ahead of next week’s Class B boys tourney in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday night’s boys basketball action saw eight region champions crowned with each receiving a spot in next week’s Class B State Tournament at the Minot State Dome.

Region 1: No. 2 Kindred def. No. 4 Oak Grove, 65-51.

Region 2: No. 3 Grafton def. No. 1 North Borther, 46-40.

Region 3: Dist. 5 No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier def. Dist. 6 No. 1 Linton-HMB, 46-28.

Region 4: Dist. 7 No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan def. Dist. 8 No. 1 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 57-39.

Region 5: Dist. 9 No. 1 Shiloh Christian def. Dist. 9 No. 2 Flasher, 66-56.

Region 6: Dist. 11 No. 1 Rugby def. Dist. 11 No. 4 Bottineau, 58-45.

Region 7: No. 2 Dickinson Trinity def. No. 1 Beulah, 61-53.

Region 8: Dist. 16 No. 1 Powers Lake def. Dist. 15 No. 1 White Shield, 48-34.

The Class B State Tournament runs from Thurs. Mar. 18-Sat. Mar. 20.

