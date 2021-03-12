Parents, teachers and students across the state reflect on the COVID-19 school year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken parents, teachers and students on a roller coaster ride this year, after moving to distance learning last March, then transitioning to hybrid models at the start of the school year, to learning in-person every day.

We spoke with parents, teachers and students across the state to reflect on this COVID-19 school year.

Many people said overall they are proud of the way district administrators and teachers handled the situation; others were disappointed in the lack of school activities students got to participate in.

Students across the state are back walking the school hallways this March, but this time last year, the halls were empty.

“We’re making a recommendation tonight that statewide we close the k-12 schools for one week that as in five days,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. on March 15, 2020.

Students faced the reality that many of their school activities and extracurriculars would be canceled for the remainder of the school year.

“I was shocked. At first, I was really really disappointed I missed out on my track season, which was very hard,” said Legacy High School senior Jadyn Guidinger.

Educators began to miss those close relationships with their students.

“We lost our personal connections of just being able to literally grab a student and give them a huge hug,” said Watford City High School business technology teacher Kalsey Kronberg.

School districts adopted different models of instruction for the start of the next school year.

Some utilized a hybrid learning model, a combination of in-person and online learning.

“Those days, the teachers had so much on their plate. I think that they were sort of just focused on the kids that were there, and so they’re like, ‘okay, you know, basically everybody that was here yesterday and you’re schooling at home today, you know what you have to do, so go get your work is done, and you can log off,’ and they’d go back to teaching their class that was there,” said Heidi Herrington, Bismarck Public School District parent.

Teachers say juggling the two different modes of instruction wasn’t easy.

“We’re having some students online while having some student here for hybrid, who were here half the time and half not, and then having some students in front of us was difficult,” said Legacy High School English teacher Nick Hornbacher.

As North Dakota cases started to decline and risk levels were lowered, many districts began to fully open back up, and students got to feel some form of normalcy they hadn’t experienced in a long time.

“He was so happy. Like I went to pick him up, and he was just talking a mile-a-minute, you know, on the way home because he finally got to see his friends. He saw friends that he hadn’t seen in like a year. They’re totally different kids now,” said Herrington.

It’s unknown how long teachers, parents and students will be impacted by COVID-19, but they say they have learned to adapt to change during these trying times.

While COVID-19 brought many challenges to school districts across the state, some district leaders say the pandemic isn’t all bad.

Many are shifting their focus to what can they take away from this pandemic to benefit the future of education.

