New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he raped a 16-year-old at his residence.

Morton County deputies say the victim and her friend were babysitting Alexander Stump-Milam’s son, when Stump-Milam came home and began drinking with the minors.

Deputies say the victim fell asleep in Stump-Milam’s bed, while her friend was in the living room with Stump-Milam.

According to the affidavit, Stump-Milam told the friend he was going to go shower, when the friend walked in on him having sex with the unconscious victim.

Nurses conducted a rape kit and confirmed to police the victim had been raped.

Stump-Milam is charged with gross sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

