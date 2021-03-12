NBA star Kyrie Irving gives shout out to White Shield boys basketball ahead of region title game

WILLISTON, N.D. – NBA star Kyrie Irving took to social media Thursday to give a shout out to the White Shield boys basketball team, ahead of its region title game in Williston Thursday night.

Irving posted a message on Tik Tok, which was then shared on other social media platforms.

Irving has Native American heritage, and visited the Standing Rock Reservation in August of 2018.

White Shield takes on Powers Lake for a trip to state. It would be White Shield’s first appearance in the state tournament if they win.

