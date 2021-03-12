Minot teen shares story of surviving MIS-C

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Overcoming coronavirus became a common thing for many across our state.

But for one Minot teen, what came after was all but common.

Your News Leader spoke with Kaden Philion and his mom Terri on his scare with MIS-C, and his road to recovery.

Like many across North Dakota over the past year, Minot teen Kaden Philion contracted the coronavirus. He became ill over Halloween, but recovered. He thought he was out of the woods.

Then came the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Really bad headaches, horrible headaches. I felt as if I was hallucinating sometimes. Very dizzy, I felt kind of like I was watching myself walk around, and I wasn’t in my own body,” said Kaden. “Saturday night, Saturday evening, he said ‘Can I go to the doctor?’ And I said ‘Kaden, it’s Saturday night.’ And he said ‘Today is Saturday?’ And that’s when I realized how disoriented he was,” said Terri.

Terri took Kaden in to Trinity Hospital in Minot. He was eventually sent to the Children’s Hospital in Fargo, where he’d be diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, one of the first known cases in North Dakota.

“That time we weren’t aware that there’d been a single diagnosis in North Dakota, so I remember Rick saying to me ‘Is there any way that our kid is the one?’ And I just thought to myself no, it’s going to be something simple,” said Terri.

MIS-C is a post-coronavirus syndrome in children that can cause inflammation to the heart, lungs, brain and other organs.

“Watch out after they’ve had COVID. Even if initially they’re asymptomatic. Usually they start having persistent chest pain which would be one of the four signs that there’s a problem down the road,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, an Infectious Disease Consultant with First District Health Unit.

The hospital in Fargo became Kaden’s home away from home for several weeks. He’d return to Minot in December but missed getting to wrestle for Erik Ramstad.

His mom, with a warning to other families.

“If your child has had COVID, and it’s two weeks out, and all of a sudden, you’re seeing COVID symptoms again, it’s way different in an adult than it is in a child. Be safe. Don’t be sorry. And advocate for your child,” said Terri. A brave young man, overcoming a rare illness, and using his situation to help others.

We want to thank Kaden and his mom Terri for sharing his story with us.

Even though he’s been home since December, he hadn’t been formally discharged until last week.

We’re told he’s getting back into the swing of things.

We’ll continue to follow up with Kaden and his progress.

