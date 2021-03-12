Advertisement

Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

The FAA says a man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze...
The FAA says a man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.(Source: JetBlue)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An airline passenger could wind up $14,500 poorer for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking his own alcohol on the plane.

That’s the amount of a civil penalty announced Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened Dec. 23 on a JetBlue flight scheduled from New York to the Dominican Republic.

The FAA says the man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.

The FAA says the plane’s captain declared an emergency and flew back to New York. The FAA is not identifying the passenger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Flemmer
Fessenden substitute teacher accused of relationship with student
Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter
Kyrie Irving
NBA star Kyrie Irving gives shout out to White Shield boys basketball ahead of region title game
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.2% rate; 112 positive; 3 deaths; 12.4% 2x vaccinated
Daylight Saving Bill fails
Daylight Saving bill fails

Latest News

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret
Dickinson State University
College students receive second round of coronavirus relief funds
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis reaches $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’