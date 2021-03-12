Golf season on the way in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Wildwood Golf Course in Minot is one of the first to open its driving range in town.

Golfers were hitting the range to get back in the swing of the golf season, made sweeter by the pandemic winding down.

“It’s kind of nice after this winter we’ve had and COVID, and everything, It’s kind of nice to get out and hit some golf balls out here,” said Jeff Dockter, Minot.

Staff are trimming up the course and watching the weather to open everything up as soon as it’s safe “It’s been pretty busy, we’ve got people coming and going throughout the day. We’re open 10-7, so it’s keeping us alive right now,” said Lexi Clark, Assistant Manager.

Despite some snow and cold weather during the week, staff hope for a busier weekend.

“It’s real nice to get out and do something we enjoy,” said Dockter.

Weather permitting, they say they hope to open by the end of the month.

