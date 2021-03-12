Advertisement

Friday: 2.2% rate; 125 positive; 1 death; 12.9% 2x vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.2% Friday. 125 tests were positive out of 8,035. There was 1 new death (1,455 total). 17 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 3 ICU beds occupied. 641 cases remain active. 23.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 12.9% receiving two doses.There have been 289,993 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.6%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

173,387

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

289,993

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

8,035

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,717,965

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

125

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

72

PCR Tests

53

Antigen Tests

100,847

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.20%

Daily Positivity Rate**

671

Total Active Cases

+30

Change in active cases from yesterday

92

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

98,721

Total recovered since the pandemic began

17

Currently hospitalized

0

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

+1

New death(s)

1,455

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Morton County

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

0

Barnes

0

Griggs

0

Renville

0

Benson

1

Hettinger

0

Richland

11

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

2

Bottineau

2

LaMoure

0

Sargent

1

Bowman

0

Logan

0

Sheridan

0

Burke

0

McHenry

2

Sioux

0

Burleigh

10

McIntosh

0

Slope

0

Cass

38

McKenzie

1

Stark

9

Cavalier

0

McLean

2

Steele

0

Dickey

0

Mercer

1

Stutsman

3

Divide

0

Morton

8

Towner

0

Dunn

0

Mountrail

1

Traill

1

Eddy

0

Nelson

1

Walsh

3

Emmons

0

Oliver

0

Ward

10

Foster

0

Pembina

1

Wells

0

Golden Valley

0

Pierce

0

Williams

8

Grand Forks

8

Ramsey

1

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

