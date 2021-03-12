Detention Center credits deputies planning to dodge COVID-19 outbreak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Sheriff, Kelly Leben, compares the COVID-19 pandemic to the time his deputies went to battle with protesters in the 2015 Dakota Access Pipeline Protest.

The jail serving multiple counties went into lockdown when faced with a potential outbreak.

Unlike traditional businesses, the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center couldn’t stop the intake of people when they we’re facing charges.

In March, they cut their population in half, and only took in violent offenders.

However, a year later, the jail is one of the few in the nation to not have an outbreak, and kept their COVID positive numbers below 10.

It was early March when the Detention Center took in three men on serious drug charges. It became more serious when one of them began showing signs of having the coronavirus.

“By the time I got to the jail, in an hour or so, all three inmates were displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

Deputies utilized previous H1N1 protocols to begin devising a plan for keeping COVID out of the jail.

“When arrests we’re brought in off of the street, there was information we had to obtain off everybody. Like have you been around people? Have you had any COVID symptoms, we’re you tested? What were your results?” said Nicole Mansmith, detention center nurse supervisor.

The jail population was cut from 280 inmates to 170. Many we’re released on lower bonds or promises to appear.

“It gave us an opportunity to combine and condense the people that have been here for a long time, to give us room for the people who were just coming in to our facility,” said Detention Center Program Manager Jen Rewald.

New inmates were placed in a 14-day medical observation before being released to the general population.

“And once that 14 days was done, then we would say ‘okay, this pod can be moved now at this time,” said Rewald.

This meant opening a new pod never used before, and bringing in extra correctional officers.

“The more we asked, the worse the information became, the more they stepped up and came to work,” said Leben.

Since March of last year, only six inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I don’t think that my life is any more important than anybody else’s in this jail, everybody is important,” said Detention Center Programs Assistant Marcy Hilzendeger.

As time has gone on, the medical observation has gone down to 10 days. Arrest warrants have started coming in again and the jail is getting back to its normal capacity.

Many programs at the jail were cut due to the limitations on visitors.

However, jail staff say they’ve began using technology for most court hearings and evaluations.

This has saved them money and cut down on liability for transporting

