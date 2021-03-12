College students receive second round of coronavirus relief funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College students across the state are receiving a second round of coronavirus relief funds from the federal government.

Dickinson State University was allocated approximately $320,000 to distribute to its students in need.

The funds will help students pay for college and cover emergency expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students receive payment via check or direct deposit.

“We know that many students have faced new and unforeseen financial challenges during the pandemic. So, these funds are really essential in supporting those students in need and ensuring they’re on track to graduate,” said DSU Financial Aid Director Chris Meek.

While the exact amount that each student will receive has yet to be determined, students who are eligible for the Pell grant will be automatically paid.

Those ineligible for the Pell grant will have to apply through a hardship application.

Last spring the university received the same amount of coronavirus relief funds and it was distributed to 350 students.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.