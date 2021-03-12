Advertisement

CHI St. Alexius adds new technology to help with knee replacement surgeries

The precise cuts help ensure the alignment is as close to perfect as they can get.
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Close to 800,000 knee replacement surgeries are done every year in the United States, according to CHI St. Alexius.

The hospital is incorporating new technology for faster patient recovery, less pain and improved mobility.

The ROSA robot scans the knee to create a virtual image with detailed information for the surgeons.

The computer’s virtual image then helps doctors navigate to make more precise cuts of the bone. The precise cuts help ensure the alignment is as close to perfect as they can get.

“I can see a dramatic improvement. Patients are having less pain and improved functional outcomes, decreased length of stay. Forty percent of our total knee patients are going home the same day of surgery,” said CHI St. Alexius Physical Therapist Ross Moser.

Moser says you should speak with your orthopedic surgeon if you notice you are not able to do the same physical activities you’re accustomed to.

