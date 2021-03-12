Advertisement

Burgum signs “Road Train” Resolution

Road Trains Resolution(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Road Trains could be on North Dakota roads in the not-too-distant future.

Gov. Doug Burgum R-N.D., signed a resolution requesting permission from Congress to allow trucks to pull more than one trailer on North Dakota Interstates.

State lawmakers have been pushing for a Road Train pilot project for a few years. This session, lawmakers are on the path to having it established.

However, lawmakers in the nation’s Capital must sign off on it first.

This issue has been contentious throughout the vetting process, as truck drivers say they are concerned about receiving proper training and fair compensation to handle the extended loads.

Supports say it will help the economy by bringing down shipping costs and allowing more product to cross the country quicker.

