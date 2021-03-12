Advertisement

Bismarck airport adds full-service bar in concession remodel

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Passenger numbers are recovering at the Bismarck Airport. If you are traveling again, the airport has a special addition to make your flight more enjoyable.

The airport’s concession area has been remodeled to include a full-service bar.

The project took six months and two phases to complete. Now, passengers can enjoy beer and wine, plus hard alcohol and beers on tap from local breweries.

“It adds just maybe a little bit more of a big airport feel to the flight experience or to the travel experience. So, we’re excited to have that,” said Bismarck Airport Marketing and Operations Manager Matthew Remynse.

The rest of the concession area now also includes a cafe. Remynse says airport staff has received positive feedback on the space.

