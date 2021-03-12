American flag survives fire at Glenburn fire hall

GLENBURN, N.D. – A week after a fire destroyed much of the resources for the Glenburn Fire Department, a sign of hope has emerged on social media—that of an American flag that somehow managed to survive the flames, largely unscathed.

Members of the Glenburn community began sharing a picture of the flag standing inside the burned-up fire all.

The fire ripped through the Glenburn Fire Department the morning of Saturday, March 6, destroying the department’s seven fire vehicles and causing heavy damage to the facility.

Fire Chief Mike Overton said when crews opened the building that afternoon to air it out, they discovered the flag standing in the northwest corner.

As for the department, Overton said they are able to handle medical calls and should be able to respond to grass and wildland calls by next week.

He said the department is working on turning a loaner vehicle into a rescue truck. They should be able to respond to structure fire calls within one to two months. In the meantime, he said other departments are covering their areas, depending on who is the closest and is able to respond.

Overton wanted to thank the Glenburn community who has supported the department by donating vehicles, supplies, food, and more. He said the Minot Air Force Base Fire Department also volunteered to assist with cleanup operations.

A GoFundMe set up to support the department has raised to date more than $20,000.

