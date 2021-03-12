Advertisement

Absentee ballots available for Mandan Public Schools special election

Absentee ballot drop box
Absentee ballot drop box(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Absentee ballots are now available for the April 13 bond referendum seeking $84 million to build a new elementary and high school in the Mandan Public School District.

According to the Mandan Public School District Facebook Page:

Absentee applications must be returned to the business manager of the Mandan School District via:

Mail: Mandan Public School District Attn: Business Manager 901 Division St. NW Mandan ND,  58554.

In-Person: Applications can be dropped off in person at the Brave Center (901 Division Street NW, Mandan) voting dropbox during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fax: 701-751-6674

Email: Email a scanned attachment to Ryan.Lagasse@msd1.org

Absentee Ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. before the date of the election or, if mailed, must be postmarked by 5 p.m. the day before.

If there are any questions regarding the absentee voting process, please call Ryan Lagasse (701) 751-6500.

You can find the absentee ballot application at:  Bond Referendum - Voting Absentee (google.com)

