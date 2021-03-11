Teachers begin negotiations with District 7 School Board

WILLISTON, N.D. - Teacher negotiations are underway for the new Williston Basin School District 7.

The school board’s negotiations team and representatives of the Williston Education Association (WEA) met on March 10 to hash out the ground rules for how the proceedings will go. The meeting went on for over an hour, including a 30-minute caucus period. Since this will be a brand-new school district, both sides feel this is uncharted territory, but are hopeful things will work out swiftly.

“I think the hope is get through this process before May,” Board lead negotiator Thomas Kalil asked his WEA counterpart Matt Liebel who agreed.

“One of our ground rules is to set a goal and get most of it done before May with possibly salary extending up to June depending on the legislature,” Liebel said.

The sides will meet again on March 22 to finalize the ground rules. Negotiation talks will start a week later.

Both sides agreed they will speak jointly when meeting with the media.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.