Super-A State Tournament: Boys Quarterfinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 66

Mandan 54

Top ranked West Fargo Sheyenne used a strong second half to defeat Mandan 66-54 in the first quarterfinal game at the Bismarck Events Center. Jackson Moni led the Mustangs with 22-points. Aaron Grubb scored a team-high 18-points for the Braves.

West Fargo 88

Bismarck 83

It will be an all-West Fargo semi-final.

The Packers beat Bismarck 88-83 in the second game of the day. The Demons Gunner Swanson scored a game-high 31-points. Carter Birrenkott scored 26-points with 8-rebounds for West Fargo. In the season opener, the Packers beat the Mustangs and Sheyenne has not lost since.

