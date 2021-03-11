Super-A State Tournament: Boys Quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
West Fargo Sheyenne 66
Mandan 54
Top ranked West Fargo Sheyenne used a strong second half to defeat Mandan 66-54 in the first quarterfinal game at the Bismarck Events Center. Jackson Moni led the Mustangs with 22-points. Aaron Grubb scored a team-high 18-points for the Braves.
West Fargo 88
Bismarck 83
It will be an all-West Fargo semi-final.
The Packers beat Bismarck 88-83 in the second game of the day. The Demons Gunner Swanson scored a game-high 31-points. Carter Birrenkott scored 26-points with 8-rebounds for West Fargo. In the season opener, the Packers beat the Mustangs and Sheyenne has not lost since.
