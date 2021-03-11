Striving for inclusion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has held 82 press conferences since the pandemic began.

There’s one person who hasn’t missed one: Lindsey Solberg Herbel.

Early on, Burgum called her “the fastest signer in the West.”

Solberg Herbel insists she’s just doing her job.

Communication is a big part of volleyball.

“You have to talk, ladies,” instructed coach Sheila Peterson.

But for Amira Iron Boulder, communication looks a little different. The sixth-grade volleyball player needs help interpreting her coach’s instructions and her teammates’ feedback.

That’s why Solberg Herbel is here.

“We want to include people, then we have to provide communication access,” explained Solberg Herbel.

As a certified interpreter for the North Dakota School for the Deaf, Solberg Herbel finds herself at all kinds of different events.

“We can go to the emergency room we can go to court, we can go to a meeting, we can go to, you know, a volleyball practice,” she said.

On March 15, 2020, Solberg Herbel found herself somewhere she’d never been before. Gov. Doug Burgum’s March 15 press conference was the first time an interpreter had been asked to help at a press conference.

“I remember I just said, ‘Oh boy. What did I just get myself into?’” she said.

During uncertain times, when things were changing quickly, one thing was constant: Solberg Herbel’s presence at the governor’s press conferences.

“I have not missed any since I got that call,” she said. “The first few weeks, every day was, ‘What am I going to wear?’ I know that sounds kind of lame, but all of a sudden I knew that everybody was going to be watching me.”

Her wardrobe choices were somewhat limited.

“We always wear something solid because it’s easier to see your hands on a solid surface as if I would be wearing stripes,” she explained.

Her work at those press conferences propelled her to celebrity status, something nearly a year later she still can’t understand.

“It’s very strange,” she said.

She is recognized nearly everywhere she goes. She has a box filled with cards and letters from fans, newspaper clippings and stories of being recognized.

“After the press conferences have had been going on for a while, one of the other mothers at daycare was picking up her daughter, and she said, ‘You know, Abby will see the governor on TV and she will look at him and say, “There’s the man that stands next to Max’s mom,”’” Solberg Herbel said.

Solberg Herbel works hard to make sure she’s signing correctly. That means preparing before the press conferences and critiquing her work after.

“I am not perfect. I will never be perfect, but I mean I really try to make sure that I’m doing things accurately doing things in the right way to make sure that the information is correct,” she said.

Whether that information is about the pandemic or about the next volleyball drill, her hands are always moving, and she is always striving for inclusion.

“It’s important to make sure everybody is included. And we also need to say that everybody is different. And we might communicate in different ways. We might move in different ways. But we’re all in this state together. We all need to work together,” Solberg Herbel said.

Last May, Solberg Herbel and fellow interpreter, Renae Bitner, created five videos to teach basic sign language.

You can find the first set of videos on the Department of Public Instruction’s Facebook page.

They are still hoping to release more videos but want the next set to include members of the deaf community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.