One year later: businesses and coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Businesses and restaurants took a hit when the pandemic forced closures across the state.

In March of 2020, Gov. Doug Burgum closed bars and restaurants and certain other businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19.

By April, North Dakotans gathered at the Capitol protesting business closures and asking for the economy to be reopened.

“There’s too much of a hardship to be completely closed down,” said Grand Forks resident Roland Riemers.

Instead, as health officials advised, mandatory closures of businesses were extended. State government shifted focus on reopening the economy with a “safe restart.”

Restaurants like Butterhorn modified service to fit new guidelines.

“We’re grateful for people coming in getting takeout a lot of people buying gift cards and stuff like that to use down the road when they can come back and dine with us,” said Butterhorn co-owner Shane Cornelius.

But restarting came with complications.

“The advisory lifted from red to orange and orange to green, back and forth, and we were still not sure, and by June we actually had a Covid case in our restaurant, so we shut down pretty much all June,” said Marty K Lee, chef and owner of Noodlezip.

Now, after a year, businesses are still feeling the residual effects of closures and modifications. Business owners suffered not only financially, but emotionally as well.

“If you want to shut down, yes of course you can do it, but I have seven other employees depending on me,” added Lee.

Effects of supply chain delays persist.

“All of a sudden things were hot new trends, like bread baking, and we hadn’t anticipated three months ago to have those products in stock,” Karmin Billadeau owner of Karmin’s Kitchen Table said, “it was a challenge.”

Yet many businesses have adapted and are continuing to adapt.

“Being a small business, we are really lucky we can pivot and do something different the next day,” added Billadeau.

At this point it is unclear how many North Dakota businesses will be permanently affected or closed by the pandemic. But, small businesses around North Dakota are expressing gratitude for those shopping and dining locally as they navigate this new terrain.

Many business owners are now looking to the COVID-19 relief bill passed by the Senate on Saturday for assistance as they continue to “restart” after the pandemic.

