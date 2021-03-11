Legacy of the governor’s daily briefings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The way many in North Dakota learned about the latest was from the governor’s press briefings.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., did what most other governors did and held daily announcements on the latest trends, orders and mitigation efforts.

At the height of the pandemic, the press briefings were must-see TV.

Burgum would come out to this podium and deliver an address and take questions from the press.

More than 40 life-changing executive orders were unveiled in the first two months

It all started in a small conference room at the Capitol.

“We are declaring a state of emergency, but it should be more of a state of calm,” Burgum said on March 11, 2020.

From there, the governor would become a daily contributor to the airwaves.

The more than hour-long specials would become the governor’s platform to calm a scared population and try to persuade a skeptical one, too.

Some pleas even got emotional.

“If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support, they might be doing it because they have a five-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life who currently have COVID and they’re fighting,” Burgum tearfully said on May 22, 2020.

While a change in behavior was sold during the press conferences, its implementation was put to local authorities.

Not the police, necessarily, but for task forces, which popped up in cities seeing high COVID rates.

“We started moving in colors more so than other parts of the state. So, when we went from ‘yellow’ to ‘orange’, and the state followed soon after that because it became such an outbreak across the state,” Renae Moch of Burleigh County Public Health and Burleigh-Morton Task Force member said.

Throughout the summer, task forces and cities would be responsible for their own business and mask guidance, as were given a COVID Risk Meter with corresponding recommendations.

While some counties qualified for mask mandates and business closures, they remained recommendations.

But deciding which to implement would prove to be a difficult task.

“There was that interest level of if we’re one color and Morton county was another color, how do we function? Because we work and live and play and do all of that in two different counties,” Moch said.

At one point, nearly all of North Dakota’s counties had rolling positive rates above 10%.

Others went above 20%.

In the fall, the risk meter was abandoned and guidance returned to a statewide return, which led to the mask mandate and another round of business restriction, which expired in January.

From top to bottom, North Dakota’s response was a rally to be North Dakota smart and show gratitude for those working to save lives.

With the vaccine rolling out and more priority groups getting checked off, North Dakota in now in the national news for positive reasons.

