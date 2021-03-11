First District Health Unit strikes optimistic tone as vaccine rollout continues

MINOT, N.D. – Minot-area healthcare provided shared an optimistic tone Wednesday in updating the public on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations across North Central North Dakota.

As of Tuesday, just under 30% of Bottineau County’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Burke County is at just under 21% and McHenry County is at just under 25%,

Renville County sits at 21% and Sheridan at 28%.

Meanwhile, just over 20% of Ward County residents have received one vaccine dose.

“The end is in sight. It is so close we can touch it, so just continue to practice these mitigation strategies. You all know them by heart you have heard them over and over and over again,” said Lisa Clute, Executive Director at First District Health Unit.

Trinity Health officials added that they too were seeing signs of hope as they only have eight COVID-19 patients in the hospital, two in intensive care, and one with a ventilator.

“We have contracted back our COVID unit to one wing, which is what we started with a year ago when we first developed a COVID area to take care of patients before we even had patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Trinity Health Medical Director.

First District Health Unit is vaccinating everyone in the 1-C category group, which allows anyone 18 and older with a job to be vaccinated. To schedule an appointment visit First District’s website here.

