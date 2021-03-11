Finding the good in the midst of a pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On March 15, 2020, Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order that closed all schools, public and private, for a week.

One week would turn into two, and kids would eventually finish the school year with online classes, socially distanced at their own homes.

Parents scrambled to figure out how to make distance learning work.

Schools worked to make sure all students had access to computers and internet.

Teachers did what teachers do best; they found ways to make things as fun and positive as possible.

And kids noticed.

We shared multiple stories of teachers, school secretaries, even students who went the extra mile to make school as normal as possible, show their appreciation and bring a smile to each other’s faces.

These are what we call “feel-good” stories; the ones that made us realize despite all the unknown, there is still more good in the world than we might realize.

Erin Paulson’s daily routine has changed a little in recent months. Several times a day, she wipes down instruments. But she is happy to do that, because it means she can be back in her music classroom at Bismarck’s Miller Elementary, teaching her students face to face.

“It is so wonderful to be back in the classroom together,” said Paulson.

When school shut down last spring because of coronavirus concerns, Paulson got creative. She started holding weekly virtual jam sessions. Mrs. Paulson shared them on the school’s PTO Facebook page as a way to connect with Miller families. She wasn’t the only one making sure the music didn’t die during those first few months.

Pat Phillips wrote a song called “Academic Epidemic.” He wanted to capture the experience of transitioning Bismarck’s public schools to online classes.

The Hintz girls continued their piano lessons, connecting with their teacher in Minneapolis via Skype in their basement in Bismarck.

Dorothy Moses secretary Kristin Meidinger knew it was important to add a little normal back into her students’ daily routine. So, she recorded the daily announcements in some pretty creative videos.

Bowman teacher Amanda Rafferty was craving her regular routine too. So, she and her young children started leading the Pledge of Allegiance live on Facebook. Live from her backyard or her garage, Rafferty connected with her third graders and provided a little normal.

Garrison fifth grade teacher Darlene Ruud made house calls, helping her students learn some tough math concepts.

“It wasn’t perfect, but it was better than nothing,” said Beach teacher and coach Mike Zier. His students figured out a way to hold a socially distanced prom.

Solheim elementary gym teacher Mike Porter missed his students so much he hit the streets and walked through his students’ neighborhoods. He logged as many as six miles a day, letting students know where he was via Facebook live.

Families were so touched by his extra effort, they planned a surprise parade past his house.

“We just appreciate everything they’re doing for our kids,” said Kari Leier, head secretary at Wachter Middle School.

Leier also put in some extra miles to show her appreciation. She pounded about 70 of these signs into the ground outside teacher’s homes.

Her efforts, and the efforts of all teachers, did not go unnoticed.

The student council at Wachter Middle School put together a heartfelt video to show their appreciation. Their video attracted national attention; a portion of the video aired on Dr. Oz.

When school wrapped up for the year, the good vibes just kept coming.

Miss Sparkles took her story time from a virtual setting to a live event at the park. She later delivered yard signs and smiles to some regular story time friends.

And as teachers began preparing for school to resume, parents at Solheim Elementary School gathered in prayer. They prayed for teachers, administrators, students and for an end to COVID.

While the pandemic isn’t over, neither is the positive energy created over the past year. Through all the uncertainty and unknowns, one thing has stood out time after time, most people are good at heart.

