Fessenden substitute teacher accused of relationship with student

Seth Flemmer
Seth Flemmer(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FESSENDEN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old substitute teacher is accused of sending nude photographs to a student and asking her to do sexual acts with him.

A special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations says Seth Flemmer had gotten into a relationship with the 17-year-old student in March.

The victim told detectives Flemmer would send her nude photographs and requested to meet her to do sexual acts.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Flemmer once in-person and says he kissed her. The victim told police their relationship began at Fessenden School when Flemmer worked as a substitute teacher.

Flemmer is charged with corruption of a minor and luring minors by computer.

