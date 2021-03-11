Advertisement

Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A rippling American flag is at the center of a controversy for a Fargo condo association.

Andrew Almer has flown his flag proudly from his balcony for the last two years.

“It’s a symbol of our nation. It should be flown whenever it can be,” he says. “I have a lot of friends and family that serve in the military.”

About two months ago, Almer says he started getting letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Tree Square condo association. He says he was told he needs to take his flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Almer says. “With everything that’s going on in the world these days and this is what you’re going to complain about?”

The Federal Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 says no homeowner association can restrict owners from displaying the American flag on their property.

“It’s not anything offensive,” Almer says. “It’s not rude, it’s not nasty, it’s the American flag.”

However, there are exceptions. Associations can restrict owners from flying the flag if it’s reasonable or in the best interest of the association.

Almer says the flag will fly, despite what he tells us could be a hefty penalty.

“It’s not coming down anytime soon,” he says. “It’s not making that much noise that it’s a liability to the association.”

We made multiple attempts to get in contact with the condo association president, but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Bobby Hintz
Man with previous rape charges accused of second incident
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.3% rate; 106 positive; 2 deaths; 12.1% 2x vaccinated
Daylight Saving Bill fails
Daylight Saving bill fails
Suspicious Items Discovered During Search in Williston
Suspicious items discovered during search in Williston

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Legacy of the governor’s daily briefings
Terry Johnson
Bond set at $1 million for Alamo man
North Dakota National Guard
ND National Guard pandemic efforts largest in state history
Lindsey Solberg Herbel
Striving for inclusion
The cosmetology comeback
The cosmetology comeback: how business for hair stylists prevailed through the pandemic